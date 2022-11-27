Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $49.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

