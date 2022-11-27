Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

