Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

