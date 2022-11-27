Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 10,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

