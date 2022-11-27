Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $257.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

