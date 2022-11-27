Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

