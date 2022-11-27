Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 13,767 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.