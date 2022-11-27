Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $972,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

