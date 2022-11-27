Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $591.84 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $832.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

