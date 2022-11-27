Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of TM opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

