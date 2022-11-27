Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 18,935 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

