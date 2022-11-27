Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

