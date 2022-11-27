Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SAP opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
