Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

