Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

NYSE WAT opened at $338.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.66.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

