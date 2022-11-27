Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.0 %

GWW opened at $604.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.