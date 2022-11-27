Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 250.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

