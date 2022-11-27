Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,096,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $785,000.

BSCP opened at $20.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

