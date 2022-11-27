Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,399 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

