Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

