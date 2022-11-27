Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.