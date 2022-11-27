Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.57 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

