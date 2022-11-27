Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $172,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

