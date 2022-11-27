Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $313,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,425,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

