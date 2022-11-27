Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

