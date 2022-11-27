Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,986 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

