BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $181.79

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.79, but opened at $176.54. BeiGene shares last traded at $178.09, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

