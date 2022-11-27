BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $181.79

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.79, but opened at $176.54. BeiGene shares last traded at $178.09, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.
BeiGene Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
