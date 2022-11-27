Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Up 5.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.00. 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
