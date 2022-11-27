Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Down 0.1%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.60 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 158.40 ($1.87). 343,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,020,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($1.88).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.82. The firm has a market cap of £929.46 million and a PE ratio of 931.76.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.