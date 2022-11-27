Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

