BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

