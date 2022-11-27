BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

