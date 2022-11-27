Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.04. 20,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 912,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $551.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

