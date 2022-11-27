Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.65. 61,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,173,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

