Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

