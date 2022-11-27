Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
