BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 483 ($5.71). Approximately 22,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 132,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($5.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.08. The stock has a market cap of £487.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

