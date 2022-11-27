Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 351.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

