Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 5.7%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 51,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 44,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48.

Insider Activity at Blue Star Gold

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,350. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,084,300 shares of company stock valued at $280,937.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

