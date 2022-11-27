Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.62. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7,527 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 34.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 344,754 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rating

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

