Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.62. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7,527 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.59.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
