Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,192 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares in the company, valued at $70,213,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,751 shares of company stock worth $743,210 in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorVel Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CRVL stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.