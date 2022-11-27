Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 18,424 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 345.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 541,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

