Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 25,351 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Health Catalyst worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

