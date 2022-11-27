Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 626 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $636.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

