Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 100,585 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.