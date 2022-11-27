Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.83 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.