Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

