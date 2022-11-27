Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,188 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

NYSE CTLT opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

