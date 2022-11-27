Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 6,640 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Avanos Medical worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

