Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

