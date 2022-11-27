Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. abrdn plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $25,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

